Staycation: Auburn and the Finger Lakes region

Syracuse

Syracuse is just a short drive away and offers a wide range of activities and has a rich history. As the gateway to the Finger Lakes Region make sure to stop by this historic city. With many museums, dining options and shopping there is something for everyone in Syracuse.

While planning your visit make sure to include the Everson Museum of Art, Central New York’s architectural landmark and cultural anchor, provides unparalleled opportunities for meaningful encounters with art through its collections, exhibitions, and programs. Housed within a building designed by internationally-acclaimed architect I.M. Pei and considered a work of art in its own right, the Everson holds more than 10,000 artworks and presents more than twenty exhibitions annually.

Provided by the Everson Museum of Art. Visit https://everson.org/ to learn more.