Staycation: Auburn and the Finger Lakes region

Welcome to Cayuga County
Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes, Cayuga (pronounced kā-yu-ga) County’s eight crystal-clear lakes and spectacular scenery are sure to delight and amaze you. Incredible scenery, award-winning wineries and breweries, charming villages and sparkling lakes make it a perfect getaway for sightseeing, shopping and dining – or really, everything.
We will take you through the highlights of Cayuga County – but with the county spanning 864 square miles in Upstate New York, the reasons for visiting the area truly are infinite. Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes region are not only beautiful but diverse, offering a wide variety of activities, events, attractions and unique lodging facilities. Once you visit, you will discover an endless list of story ideas, ranging from the Underground Railroad and Native American history to outdoor adventures and so much more!
And if you’re looking for great photo ops, you won’t be disappointed. Our scenery ranks as one of the top reasons visitors come to Cayuga County. From magnificent lakes to rolling farmlands to breathtaking sunsets, Cayuga County is the “beauty queen” of the Finger Lakes! We did our best to call out a few of our favorites for you, but trust us – there are too many to name.
Visit TourCayuga.com to find a full listing of all there is to see and do in the area. Our Cayuga County Tourism staff is always available to help you with your research and assist with your visit. Contact Meg Vanek, Executive Director, at meg@tourcayuga.com or (800) 499-9615 for more information, or fill out a media hosting request form on our website.
Lake Country
With eight lakes and the Erie Canal, Cayuga County has more freshwater coastline than any other county in New York State. From the Great Lake Ontario, to Cayuga Lake, to tiny Lake Como, water experiences such as swimming, boating and fishing abound. By way of the 87-mile Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, you can find diverse landscapes and spectacular views with promises of charming villages, scenic waterfalls, parks and farmland. The 518-mile Great Lakes Seaway Trail, a National Scenic Byway, follows the southern shore of Lake Ontario through the villages of Fair Haven and Sterling. The county also boasts 12 miles of canal, from the Richmond Aqueduct in Montezuma to Lock 51 at the Onondaga-Cayuga County line.
Auburn, NY
“Big city vitality wrapped in a small town feel” describes the delightfully diverse city of Auburn to a tee. Auburn is the county seat of Cayuga County and its largest community situated right in the middle of the Finger Lakes Wine Region.
Auburn is rich in culture, arts and history, offering a great array of museums, historic sites and national landmarks. The traditional downtown is small and manageable, filled with shops, restaurants and businesses. Auburn has a vibrant performing and fine arts scene, spawning many community-wide festivals and events. There are also several parks and access to Owasco Lake, one of the region’s beautiful Finger Lakes.
Content provided by Cayuga County Office of Tourism learn more at TourCayuga.com.
Presenting Sponsor:
Are we there yet sponsors:
Short Trip Sponsors:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!