Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival

A balloon hovers in the fog above fall foliage in Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. 

 Samuel Northrop, snorthrop@poststar.com

There is no denying fall camping is one of the most beautiful ways to camp. At Lake George Escape Campground, stroll among the stunning colors of fall foliage in the Adirondack Mountains. The crisp air, apple cider, and endless fall activities are enough to make any camper fall in love.

Below are the top reasons to go fall camping this season:

1. Say Bye to the Bugs

With the humidity fading away, fall is the perfect time to enjoy camping without the bothersome bugs. Long sleeves and layers mean you are protected from the last of the mosquitos – instead, enjoy the luminescent beauty of nighttime bug-free!

2. Fewer Crowds

With summer ending and the kids back to school, the campgrounds become a little quieter. Most hiking trails and other activities you enjoy may also be a little less crowded in the cooler months.

3. Comfort Food

There’s nothing better than cozying up with a steaming mug of hot chocolate or sharing a big bowl of chili with your camping pals. Delectable delights include pumpkin bread, freshly picked apples, and much more.

4. Serene Scenery

Camping amongst the fall foliage is a dreamy experience if you haven’t yet tried it. Waking up to the fiery reds, bright oranges, and golden yellows of fall will be something you’ll want to do every day.

Enjoy the best season of the year in a cabin at Lake George Escape. Warm up fireside with s’mores under the starry skies and take 30% off your cabin stay when you use promo code LGE30 on RVontheGo.com. Book by Oct. 12, 2019.

