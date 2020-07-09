Sponsored content: 529 Plans make saving for college easier–even when money is tight

When the market goes up and down, and you're wondering what that means to your budget, it is tempting to put off saving for college. Of course you want the best for your children, but it's hard to save for future plans when current needs are so pressing.

A 529 lets you click, start, save

Every 529 account is designed to make college savings easier. Start one online in just a few minutes, and with automatic contributions and tax-deferred growth, your account can have the momentum to reach your goal.

Why are 529 accounts so important?

Tuition costs are trending up, and student debt is rising. This increase in college costs and student debt may be a key factor in decreasing home ownership among young New Yorkers. Parents and grandparents are taking on debt to help out. And many families have learned that borrowing for college can cost twice as much as saving for it.2

Where do I find the right 529?

Almost every state has a 529 plan, so you have many options. The research can seem overwhelming, but consider tax benefits in your home state, and fees, too. NY's 529 Direct Plan offers some of the lowest fees available for 529 plans.