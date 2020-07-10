Sponsored content: 529 Plans make saving for college easier–even when money is tight

How can friends and family contribute to 529 savings?

In New York, 529 account owners can sign up for a gift code with Ugift®, and share it with people who want to contribute to the beneficiary’s account.

Friends and family can also open their own NY's 529 Direct Plan account with your child as beneficiary. The owner controls the account and enjoys many tax advantages. Check with your tax advisor for your individual situation.**

What if my beneficiary doesn't go to college or gets a scholarship?

Your 529 funds aren't "use or lose." If the beneficiary doesn't need the savings, you can transfer the balance to another eligible family member without penalty. If the beneficiary only needs some of the savings thanks to scholarships, you can withdraw the equivalent amount of the scholarship and pay income taxes on the earnings, with no federal income tax penalty.

For situations when the savings are not used for eligible higher education expenses, the account owner can take a non-qualified distribution and pay the taxes on it. Non-qualified withdrawals may be subject to taxes and penalties, so check with your tax advisor for your individual situation.**