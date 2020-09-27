Phoenix Investors, founded by Frank P. Crivello, revitalizes and renews communities with thoughtful real estate investments

“Over a decade ago our core focus shifted to the renovation of large former industrial plants and I began to witness entire communities regain their footings in the areas surrounding our redevelopments,” said Frank P. Crivello, chairman and founder of Phoenix Investors. “Most often when we complete a major industrial renovation, businesses and homes near our projects began to see investment and improvement. Our renovations are a catalyst for investment and economic activity.”

As a nationally recognized commercial real estate firm, Phoenix Investors services communities across the United States, including Glens Falls and upstate New York. Phoenix acquired the facility located at 1 Apollo Drive in 2010 from National Grid; the building was previously owned by Niagara Mohawk and was built in 1986. After Phoenix’s acquisition, National Grid leased back a portion of the building; over 50,000 square feet of office space are currently available to lease.