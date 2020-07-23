Lake George History

Philadelphia considers itself the “Cradle of Liberty,” but the Lake George region is America’s battleground.
During the French and Indian War, from 1754 to 1763, Britain and France used the territory as its American theater for the Seven Years’ War, a global fight for power over colonies and trade. Because the French were greatly outnumbered in the region, they formed an alliance with Indians in the region. In North America, the moniker “French and Indian War” is derived from the two main enemies of the British colonists, although Canadians often refer to the conflict as the “Anglo-French Rivalry” of the “War of Conquests.”
Fort William Henry, a British stronghold built on the southern shore of Lake George (now in the heart of Lake George Village) was constructed in 1755 under orders of Sir William Johnson as a staging ground for assaults against the French Fort St. Frederic to the north at Crown Point on the south end of Lake Champlain, which connects to the northern end of Lake George.
The French seized the British fort in 1757. During the overthrow, it became the site of gruesome attacks, with the French’s Indian allies reportedly taking part in a “massacre.”
Although the British already had surrendered, Indians entered the camp and plundered and murdered the remaining colonists, who were primarily sick or wounded. The French destroyed the fort and withdrew, leaving its shell abandoned on the shoreline.
The story of Fort William Henry is a focal point in James Fenimore Cooper’s classic 1826 novel “The Last of the Mohicans,” although the author skewed some of the history for dramatic effect.
Nearly two centuries after its fall, the fort was resurrected and rebuilt in the 1950s. A replica of the original building was constructed as a tourist attraction and a monument to the region’s history. Today, Fort William Henry is a popular destination. Its museum retells the site’s history, and events throughout the season transport visitors back to the era through re-encampments and re-enactments. The fort also offers ghost tours to share some of the alleged paranormal activities that have been reported on the grounds and to offer adventure seekers and opportunity to possibly have their own supernatural encounter.
Although the French destroyed their own Fort St. Frederic in 1759 before the advance of more than 10,000 British soldiers in 1959, the site remained a strategic stronghold. The British constructed a much larger structure, Fort Crown Point next to the ruins. It was captured in 1775 in the early days of the Revolutionary War – and then abandoned. The location at Crown Point became Crown Point State Historic Site in 1910, and both fort ruins are listed as National Historic Landmarks.
The French built Fort Carillon, later called Fort Ticonderoga, at a narrows near the south end of Lake Champlain starting in 1754. The impressive star-shaped structure controlled a desirable river portage along the mouth of the rapids between the lake and Lake George -- a crucial spot in the trade route between the British-controlled Hudson River Valley and the French-controlled Saint Lawrence River Valley. The name Ticonderoga is inspired by an Iroquois Indian word meaning “the junction of two waterways.”
In 1758, 4,000 French defending the fort against an attack by 16,000 British forces near the fort in the Battle of Carillon. The next year, the British drove a French garrison from the structure.
In many ways, the French and Indian War was an impetus for the subsequent American Revolution. The scrappy colonists, who would later fight against the oppression of English rule, formed bonds and learned battle strategies that would benefit them for fighting in the New World.
The British used Fort Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War, and in 1775, the Green Mountain Boys and other state militia under the command of Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold staged a successful surprise attack, capturing cannons that would be used to force the British from Boston in 1776. Americans held the fort until 1777, when British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne occupied the territory around the building, which led the Continental Army troops to withdraw. A few months later, John Brown, accompanied with 500 Americans, made an unsuccessful attempt to regain possession. The British abandoned the fort after defeat in the Battles of Saratoga to the south.
The fort remained, but it was stripped through the decades and was in poor shape until private owners restored it to its former glory in the early 20th century.
Fort Ticonderoga, about a one-hour drive from Lake George, is now a popular tourist attraction with nearly 2,000 acres of landscaping. The museum is dedicated to telling the story of the French and Indian War and subsequent fight by colonists for independence from British rule. The onsite museum has rotating exhibits, and events throughout the season give tourists a chance to relive the history of the pivotal spot in America’s early development.
Fort Edward, about a 30 minute drive south from Lake George, also was another strategic location in the early history of this country’s settlement. Indians in the region called the spot on the Hudson River “The Great Carrying Place” because it was a crucial spot along the trade corridor from north to south. In 1709, the British built Fort Nicholson on the site during Queen Anne’s War, a precursor to the French and Indian War. It was later abandoned but the reconstructed as Fort Lydus – and subsequently Fort Lyman. It was renamed Fort Edward in 1755, and a large military complex was added nearby on Roger’s Island. The fort was taken by British forces under Burgoyne in 1777 during the American Revolution. The site is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and a visitors’ center tells its story, particularly its connection to the U.S. Army Rangers and the birthplace of Robert Rogers’ rules of order.
Saratoga National Historic Park, about a 40 minute drive south from Lake George, was the site of a defining moment in American history. The bucolic farmlands overlooking the Hudson River became a crucial battlefield in the fight for colonial independence.
In the fall of 1777, patriot forces met a British army headed toward the Hudson Valley and defeated the battalion, forcing them to surrender. The Battles of Saratoga, which took place in September and October of that year, are known as the "Turning Point of the American Revolution" and are considered among the top 15 battles in world history by noted historians.
Today, visitors can walk the land that became a deciding factor in America’s independence. A visitors’ center offers a film about the battles and brief history lessons, while a loop of road with scenic stops along the way documents critical places and moments in the military coup.
A popular destination for literary history buffs, Cooper’s Cave, about 20 minutes south of Lake George in South Glens Falls (just across the Hudson River by bridge from Glens Falls) is the site of one of the most memorable scenes from Cooper’s “Last of the Mohicans.” Tourists can visit the scenic spot -- now surrounded by industry and commercial development -- that once inspired the 19th-century author to write about the country’s early history. A viewing platform adjacent to the cave features information on Cooper and the tidbits about the Mohican Tribe.
