Lake George History

Fort Edward, about a 30 minute drive south from Lake George, also was another strategic location in the early history of this country’s settlement. Indians in the region called the spot on the Hudson River “The Great Carrying Place” because it was a crucial spot along the trade corridor from north to south. In 1709, the British built Fort Nicholson on the site during Queen Anne’s War, a precursor to the French and Indian War. It was later abandoned but the reconstructed as Fort Lydus – and subsequently Fort Lyman. It was renamed Fort Edward in 1755, and a large military complex was added nearby on Roger’s Island. The fort was taken by British forces under Burgoyne in 1777 during the American Revolution. The site is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and a visitors’ center tells its story, particularly its connection to the U.S. Army Rangers and the birthplace of Robert Rogers’ rules of order.