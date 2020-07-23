Look magazine dubbed Glens Falls "Hometown USA" in an April 1944 article. But long before and long since, the four-square-mile city on the Hudson River has had a rich history, diverse economy and neighborly hospitality.

Native Americans called it "Che-pon-tuc," meaning "a difficult place to get around." But early settlers, such as Quaker Abraham Wing, found it an ideal place to establish lumber, lime and quarry operations.

In the early 20th century, Glens Falls had a diverse employment base that included textile, umbrella, paper and ale-making operations. The more-than-century-old Finch Paper, one of the few independent paper mills in the nation, remains one of the city’s largest private employers today. Other employment opportunities are in health care, insurance, banking, tourism and small manufacturing.

The downtown business district has experienced a renaissance in recent years with new shops and restaurants opening and the renovation and expansion of Crandall Public Library.

Glens Falls is the home of several museums, including The Hyde Collection, a world-class art museum housed in the former home of Louis and Charlotte Hyde. The permanent collection includes about 2,800 paintings and other works of art.