PHOTOS: Spirit of the Fourth

Out on the lake

There are parades, and then there are boat parades. The Cossayuna Lake Improvement Association on Sunday afternoon hosted its annual holiday boat parade, in memory of Sue Roach. 
Strange brew

Costumed marchers of the Mettawee River Theatre Company early Monday evening join the annual parade of the July 4 Art and Plow Fest in downtown Salem.

Fourth of July festivities were back in full swing this year. The Declaration of Independence was read at battle sites in Lake George and Saratoga County, parade participants marched on main streets, bands sounded a plethora of patriotic notes, and bursting fireworks lit up evening skies. 

Open Door Mission Fourth of July barbecue

Kurt Brown, left, plays Connect Four with Summer Atkinson outside at the Open Door Mission's Fourth of July barbecue event on Monday afternoon in Glens Falls.
Eyes on the prize

Standing roadside at Argyle's Fourth of July parade on Monday, two young girls adjust their "binoculars" to catch a better glimpse of the oncoming marchers.
Toast to a nation

Retired park ranger Joe Craig proclaims a toast after reading the Declaration of Independence before a crowd at the Visitors Center at Saratoga National Historical Park in Stillwater on Monday.
Playing through

Marching along a busy Route 40, the Galloway Gaelic Pipes & Drums band heads the Fourth of July parade in Argyle on Monday.
