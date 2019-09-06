LAKE GEORGE — Another year, another new offense for the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team.
But the WarEagles have long tried to match their schemes to their personnel, and veteran head coach Jeff Bennett wants to take advantage of his team’s overall speed and athleticism by switching from the flexbone to the spread.
“It’s a different team than last year, but they’re very coachable, very fast and tough,” Bennett said. “We have a lot of skill guys and we want to get them on the field, and we have a smaller, quicker line.”
Last year, LG/H-L finished 6-3 — its best mark since a 9-0 finish in 2008 — and lost in the first round of the Class C playoffs. The WarEagles return several Class C North first-team all-stars among 29 players on the squad.
Quarterback: Junior Cole Clarke, who saw some duty at quarterback last season, steps into the starting role in offensive coordinator Zac Kozersky’s spread attack.
“He’s 6-1, he throws the ball well, he runs the ball well, he’s a great athlete,” Bennett said.
Backs and receivers: Losing fullback Jimmy Kelleher and speedster Logan Duers hurts, but Clarke’s supporting cast has no lack of capable athletes and quality targets. Colin McCabe is a first-year starter at running back, with Isaiah Burnett in the slot, and Shane Clarke and Andrew Warner on the outside as receivers. All-star Sean Butkowski returns at tight end and may also be a slotback.
“They all have a lot of speed, good hands and they block well,” Bennett said.
Offensive line: The WarEagles lost a lot of size to graduation — Chris Becker, Dillon McGrath and William Mitcham, all of whom were 250 pounds or bigger. Senior Cameron Duers moves from fullback to right tackle, where at 210, he is the biggest member of the new line. Senior all-star Colby Hoolihan returns for his third year at center, and classmate Tico Cardenas takes over at the other tackle. The new guards are Hunter Weiss and Alec Elkins, who tip the scales at 145 and 175, respectively.
Defense: As with most small schools, the WarEagles will have several players going both ways in their 3-4 scheme. Cardenas takes over on the nose, flanked by Hoolihan and Cameron Duers.
McCabe and Shane Clarke move into the inside linebacker spots, where Kelleher was a stalwart for years. Butkowski returns at outside linebacker, joined by junior Luke Pelchar. Senior Carter Vidnansky moves from outside backer to pair with Burnett at safety, while Warner and Cole Clarke are the corners. Warner and Shane Clarke were Class C North all-stars on defense.
“They’re fast,” Bennett said. “We’re not a big team, but nine of the 11 starters run sub-5 (second) 40s (40-yard dashes). We’ll be aggressive and physical, we’re just not big.”
Special teams: Jake Shearer returns as LG/H-L’s placekicker, and he gets to work with the same long snapper, Ashton Osborn. Ryan Becker is a solid punter.
Outlook: Bennett is cautiously optimistic, but won’t allow the WarEagles to look beyond the next day. Their focus has been on preparing for their first game Saturday at Granville.
“Our outlook is to improve every week, compete every game, that’s all I can ask for,” Bennett said. “These kids are working hard and pushing themselves.
“Our league is brutal — Cambridge-Salem is always tough, Granville and Greenwich are going to be better,” Bennett added. “And our non-league games — we trade our rivalry games with Warrensburg and Corinth for Chatham and Stillwater, and those could be two of the best teams in the section.”
