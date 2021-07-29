Speckles
Five years have passed since 8-year-old Charlotte McCue’s life was tragically cut short by a boating crash on Lake George.
Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.
Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
Police are investigating a vandalism spree that continued over two counties this week.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Parents are demanding answers after a New Hampshire summer camp that calls itself one of the best in the nation unexpectedly shut down after just six days this month.
A Whitehall couple has been accused of obtaining over $50,000 in housing benefits to which they were not entitled.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
The Capital Region continues to have the highest seven-day positive test rate in the state for new COVID-19 infections.
Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday.