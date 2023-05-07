(refer to last year’s page 11)

Valeria Parker

Valerie Parker, known to most as Val, is a dedicated medical-surgical nurse who has devoted her career to helping others. Val is a proud mother to her 18-year-old son, Ty. She says she leads a simple yet fulfilling life, spending most of her free time at home with her dogs, her son, reading books or enjoying the great outdoors during the summer season.

After graduating with a Liberal Arts degree at the age of 21, Val planned to become an elementary teacher. However, five days before her 22nd birthday, her son Ty was born with a life-threatening genetic metabolic disease. This influenced Val to change her career path when she met many families, nurses and support staff who made a great impact on her life during Ty’s treatment. He eventually underwent a liver transplant at 21 months old, inspiring Val to pursue a career in nursing.

Val earned her ASN at Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack) and completed her BSN through SUNY Delhi. She has worked in various departments throughout her nursing career, including Emergency, Primary, and Urgent Care. However, her passion lies in Medical, where she thrives. She hopes to obtain her MSNRN certification this year.

Val’s favorite part of nursing is caring for elderly individuals, especially those with dementia. She enjoys taking care of those who truly need it. She loves educating patients and their families on being active participants in their own health journey. Val is an active participant on the skin team, completing skin rounds on T3 and serving as a resource for wound identification, plan of care, and documentation.

Val strives to be focused and communicates effectively with her colleagues, patients, and their families. She is a calm, confident, and compassionate nurse who genuinely cares about the care she provides to her patients. She advocates for their needs, providing education and support during every encounter. Val takes the time to listen to her patients, easing their confusion and anxiety with her comforting approach. She is a great team player and is always willing to help her colleagues with any questions or unfamiliar skills. Her dedication and passion for nursing make her a valuable asset to Glens Falls Hospital, where she works. If one had a sick family member in the hospital, they would be lucky to have Val as their nurse.