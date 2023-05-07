Billie Acevedo Billie is a dedicated nurse who has made a significant impact at Hudson Headwaters Health Network Urgent Care in a short period of time. She came to the facility with an eagerness to learn and grow, and she has exceeded all expectations. According to her managers and co-workers at HHHN, Billie has developed into a confident RN who is demonstrating leadership qualities in just 8 short months. Billie’s positive outlook on the day and her willingness to work hard have earned her the admiration of her colleagues. Her enthusiasm is infectious, and her fellow employees are often jokingly asking her to “not work as hard as she is showing them up.” Billie’s hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and she is loved by all the team members she works with. Billie’s growth has been tremendous. Her fellow nurses and staff are excited to see where her nursing career will take her. Her leadership qualities are emerging, and she is always willing to lend a helping hand to her colleagues. She has a natural talent for nursing and is quickly becoming an integral part of the team at HHHN Urgent Care. Billie’s work ethic is an inspiration to all those around her. She is always ready to work and is eager to learn new skills. Her positive attitude has a significant impact on her colleagues, and she is always willing to lend an ear or offer encouragement when needed. She takes pride in her work and is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to her patients. Despite her rapid growth and success, Billie remains humble and eager to continue learning. She is a true team player who values the opinions and ideas of her colleagues. Her dedication to her work and her patients is unwavering, and her passion for nursing is contagious. Billie’s future in nursing is bright, and she has already made a significant impact in her short time at HHHN Urgent Care. She is an exceptional nurse with leadership qualities that will undoubtedly serve her well as she continues to grow and develop in her career. Her colleagues and patients are fortunate to have her, and her positive impact on the healthcare industry is sure to be felt for many years to come.

Billie Acevedo Bio

Billie Acevedo is a compassionate nurse who currently resides in South Glens Falls. She attended SUNY Adirondack’s nursing program and graduated in May 2022. Billie’s nursing career began in Urgent Care for HHHN in Warrensburg, NY, where she gained valuable experience in the medical field. Later, she transferred to West Mountain Family Health to work in Primary Care. Billie finds her career as a nurse very rewarding, and one of the reasons is that it allows her to change her career path while remaining in the profession.

Billie believes that patients are not just patients, but people. She loves getting to know her patients and their families. Billie enjoys listening to their stories, where they come from, and their interests. She believes that taking the time to know her patients on a personal level helps her provide better care for them.

As a mother of two girls, Billie’s passion for nursing stems from her experiences with her eldest daughter. Her daughter was born with a rare chromosome disorder and spent her first few months in Albany Med’s NICU. Billie remembers how wonderful the nurses were to her daughter and herself. They taught her how to care for her daughter’s different medical diagnoses, how to handle her g-tube, and feed her through a special bottle that accommodated her cleft palate. After seeing her daughter’s special needs and the care she received, Billie decided to pursue nursing as a career.

Billie’s biggest struggle as a nurse is witnessing unfortunate situations and people not complying with treatment. However, she believes that taking care of herself is vital to taking care of others. She makes sure to eat healthily, get enough sleep, and rest whenever she can. Being a nurse is not an easy career, but Billie believes it’s worth every second of it.

Billie started her nursing career at HHHN Urgent Care with a hunger for learning. In just eight months, she has blossomed into a confident and competent RN, showcasing her emerging leadership qualities. Billie’s colleagues describe her as always being ready to work with a positive attitude, and she approaches each shift with the same level of enthusiasm. Her work ethic and dedication are so impressive that her co-workers jokingly ask her to take it easy and not work as hard as she does.

Billie’s colleagues at HHHN Urgent Care have grown to love her for her hard work and dedication to her profession. She has demonstrated an impressive level of growth in a relatively short amount of time, leaving her colleagues eager to see where her nursing career will take her in the future. With her positive attitude and a willingness to learn and grow, Billie is sure to make a significant impact in the nursing profession.