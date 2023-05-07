Each year, the readers of The Post-Star choose one of our nominees to be celebrated as the readers’ choice. Starting in 2021, the award was renamed the Kristen L. Stevenson Readers’ Choice Award. Kristen was a nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab at Glens Falls Hospital when she lost her life in a tragic accident in January 2021. “She made an incredible impact on her patients, colleagues and everyone who knew her. She will be remembered as a role model for nursing excellence,” said Chief Nursing Officer Donna Kirker. In her honor, we’d like to announce the Kristen L. Stevenson Readers’ Choice Award winner this year is Krista Millington.