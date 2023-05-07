refer to last year’s page 11)

Alyssa Schmidt

Alyssa Schmidt is a dedicated Registered Nurse who has been serving her community for the past four years. She attended SUNY Adirondack. Her passion for nursing began at a young age, inspired by her mother who is also a nurse. Alyssa always knew that she wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and help those in need.

After graduating, Alyssa started her career as an RN on a cardiac step-down unit. Her experience in this field was invaluable, as she learned how to care for patients with heart conditions and other related illnesses. Alyssa’s compassionate approach and excellent nursing skills helped her patients feel at ease during a difficult time.

After working in the cardiac unit, Alyssa transitioned to urgent care with the Hudson Headwaters Health Network. Her passion for serving her community was evident, and she quickly became an integral part of the team. Her dedication and commitment to her patients did not go unnoticed, and she was promoted to Nurse Leader within the company.

Alyssa’s role as Nurse Leader is one that she absolutely loves. She is passionate about her work and is committed to serving her community in any way she can. She takes pride in being a leader and mentor to other nurses, and she is always willing to lend a helping hand. Alyssa’s caring and compassionate approach to nursing is a true inspiration to those around her.

Alyssa’s goal is to share the love of Jesus with as many people as she can through the work she does as a nurse. She believes that nursing is not just a job, but a calling. Her faith is an integral part of her life, and she strives to bring comfort and hope to those who need it most.

Alyssa is currently one semester away from obtaining her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She plans to continue her education and pursue a master’s degree in nursing, with the goal of becoming a family nurse practitioner. This will allow her to provide even more comprehensive care to her patients and further her impact in the community.

Alyssa is a devoted wife and mother of two wonderful children. She credits her family for being her support system and allowing her to pursue her dreams. Without their love and encouragement, she would not be able to accomplish her goals.

Alyssa’s outstanding nursing care is fueled by her love of people. She has helped and changed the lives of countless patients throughout the years, and Hudson Headwaters, and the entire community, is lucky to have her. She is a knowledgeable and experienced nurse, as well as a caring and compassionate one. Alyssa takes extra time with her patients and always goes above and beyond for them. She is always smiling and has a great attitude no matter what the situation is.

Alyssa is a true leader in every sense of the word. Her dedication, commitment, and passion for nursing are evident in everything she does. She is a true inspiration to those around her, and her love of people and her community shines through in her outstanding nursing care.