SARATOGA SPRINGS — Special Relativity improved her record to 4 for 4 at Saratoga Race Course with a 2 1/2-length win in the $100,000 Shine Again on Wednesday.

It was the 4-year-old filly's second win at the Spa this month and her first career stakes win. She completed the 7 furlongs in 1 minute, 23.88 seconds on the fast main track.

In the other stake, Kid Is Frosty led from gate to wire to win the $150,000 New York Stallion Series Statue of Liberty Division by 3 lengths as the 8-5 favorite.

It provided jockey Irad Ortiz with one of his five wins for the day. He now has 16 wins, tied with Javier Castellano for second in the standings. Irad's brother, Jose, leads with 20.

Also, 2-year-old filly Girlintheyellowtaxi won the fifth race for Ice Wine Stable, the nom de course for Argyle native David Reid.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments