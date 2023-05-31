Joining her as Section II All-Stars from the Foothills were Glens Falls junior pitcher Gianna Endieveri, Schuylerville junior pitcher Sophia Wahl and Scotia senior shortstop Brenna Jahn.

Foothills Council champion South Glens Falls placed first baseman Emma Martens, pitcher Tori Young and second baseman Kayden Craft — all seniors — on the league's all-star first team. Joining them are junior third baseman Jaelyn Graham, senior shortstop Lily Haggerty and senior first baseman Emylou Richards of Glens Falls; Schuylerville sophomore Riley Keefer and junior Grace Kilburn; Queensbury juniors Lindsey Pepe and Dyllan Ray; Hudson Falls sophomores Jerusha Fairbanks, Emily Harrington and Madalyn Dudley; Scotia's Keeley Kristal; Broadalbin-Perth's Kara Weaver; Gloversville's Ariana Ferraro; and Amsterdam's Rosie Sculco.