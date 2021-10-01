 Skip to main content
South High football player tests positive for COVID-19; game against Ballston Spa postponed
breaking top story

A South Glens Falls player is tackled near the line of scrimmage during the Sept. 10 football game against Amsterdam. The district announced that Friday's game against Ballston Spa is being postponed after a South High player tested positive for COVID-19.

 Greg Brownell,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls football game against Ballston Spa scheduled for Friday night is being postponed after a member of the South High team tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said the district received the information on Thursday night and has to put the team on pause while it works with Saratoga County Public Health to complete contact tracing.

“I know that this game is a homecoming game for Ballston Spa. I am disappointed that we have to postpone this for them, but we must think about the safety of all players on both teams,” Orr said in a news release.

Families of the South High team have been notified, and Orr said once football can resume, school officials will let all players know.

