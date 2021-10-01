South High football player tests positive for COVID-19; game against Ballston Spa postponed

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls football game against Ballston Spa scheduled for Friday night is being postponed after a member of the South High team tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said the district received the information on Thursday night and has to put the team on pause while it works with Saratoga County Public Health to complete contact tracing.

“I know that this game is a homecoming game for Ballston Spa. I am disappointed that we have to postpone this for them, but we must think about the safety of all players on both teams,” Orr said in a news release.

Families of the South High team have been notified, and Orr said once football can resume, school officials will let all players know.

