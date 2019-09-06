Winning has followed Matt Howard in many places, whether it's been as a high school football player at Queensbury, a fullback at Hobart College or upon his return to Queensbury High as an assistant coach under four-time state finalist coach John Irion.
Now, the 30-year-old Queensbury native will have his first crack at being a head football coach himself, taking over from Mike Hammond. A disciple of Irion, Howard can point to his lessons learned along his football journey to bring the South Glens Falls program to new heights.
He was on Queensbury's staff when the Spartans earned an undefeated state Class A championship in 2013 and a state runner-up finish the following season. As a player at Hobart, Howard was a four-year fullback who earned All-Liberty Second Team honors, played on a nationally ranked team who peaked as high as No. 13 and never had a losing season. As a player at Queensbury, Howard thrived as a top 10 all-time leading rusher in school history and played on the 2004 team that reached the Section II Class A title game.
For now, Howard is focused on small victories each day in building a Bulldogs program that finished 2-7 a year ago and has just one winning season in the past 26 years.
“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Howard said. “We’re young — we have a lot of sophomores on our team in a lot of key spots. It’s going to take some time, but we are molding our players to their strengths. Defensively, we’ll (play) multiple (formations), bring the pressure and get after the ball.”
Quarterback: Veteran Connor Bovair was injured most of last season and did not return this year. Sophomore newcomer Trey Marcil will look to take the reins running the offense as a dual-threat option. Marcil is a multi-sport athlete who also plays on the lacrosse team as a midfielder and has been tapped as one of the team captains.
“Trey is our guy,” Howard said. “He is always asking questions. He can make something happen when there doesn’t seem to be anything there. He’s elusive and one of the fastest guys on the team.”
Backs and receivers: Gone are first-team Class A all-star Dylan Schrammel and running back Ben Sperry, who both graduated. Sophomore Josh Ahrens (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) returns as the lone varsity player with previous experience.
“He has big legs," Howard said. "He’s much stronger and faster than last year and he has put on serious weight. He has some breakdown speed and we trust him to pound it.”
As far as receivers are concerned, the field remains open, but Howard said that there are a lot of athletes who can fill the role. Sophomore Orion Delisle is talented and Howard said he’ll be ready to take next step.
Offensive line: Junior first-year varsity starter Aidan Mickel (5-11, 260) possesses good strength and has shown a willingness to work in extra time in the weight room and has done everything that the coaching staff has asked of him.
Logan Dyer (6-3, 230) is a senior and a first-year player who doubles as a track and field athlete. Howard calls him “a physical specimen” and someone who has progressed well in learning the game.
Defense: The unit is expected to utilize a lot of two-way players. “We’ve got to make sure we are in shape and able to play all four quarters on both sides of the ball,” Howard said.
The only returning starter on defense will be Ahrens, who started at outside linebacker. Junior Jack Corlew is penciled in as a starting defensive tackle and defensive end. Senior middle linebacker Dylan Kenyon is another leader by example. Marcil is likely to play at safety and cornerback. Junior Alex Germain comes over from the lacrosse team and is a solid athlete who is pining for a starting cornerback spot.
Special teams: Junior Jack Van Wie has shown a penchant for kicking so he is likely to win the job in a first-time role.
Outlook: Raw talent and athleticism will be strengths, but the young Bulldogs are expected to start several sophomores in key positions. Their lack of size and experience will be the main challenges to overcome.
