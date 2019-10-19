Ballston Spa 42, South Glens Falls 6: Josh Ahrens rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown Friday night, but South High fell to Ballston Spa in a Class A Grasso division game.

The loss in the regular-season finale dropped the Bulldogs to 1-5 in the division, 2-5 overall. They will play two crossover games to complete the season, beginning next weekend.

Ahrens, who carried the ball 10 times, scored on a 61-yard run in the fourth quarter to put South High on the scoreboard.

