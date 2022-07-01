Sophie is an 8 month old spayed female Retriever mix. She weighs 55 lbs. Sophie is a wigglebutt! She's really... View on PetFinder
A Queensbury man has been charged with armed robbery in connection with a hotel incident early Friday morning.
A man wielding a knife inside a Stewart's Shop in Saranac Lake was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning.
State Police renew search for missing Greenwich boy sparked by a new lead — 14 years after his disappearance.
Over a dozen officers were injured, five going to the hospital with injuries, when a large group of inmates attacked staff in the recreation yard at Great Meadow Correctional Facility earlier this week.
There are no criminal charges being filed against the Stony Creek man involved in the fatal crash, according to the Glens Falls Police Department.
A 35-year-old Ballston Spa man drowned in Saratoga Lake on Tuesday evening, police said.
Hudson Falls couple charged with grand larceny.
GLENS FALLS — A two-vehicle accident causing minor injuries to one of the drivers occurred at Glen and West Notre Dame streets on Wednesday.
A South Glens Falls woman was arrested after police said she provided false COVID vaccine information to the South Glens Falls School System.
A Whitehall man has been arrested for allegedly trying to dispose of drugs by throwing them into a body of water.
