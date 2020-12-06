Some Verizon Wireless customers in Fort Edward without service

FORT EDWARD — Verizon Wireless customers in the Fort Edward area are currently without service.

The outage is affecting areas served by the tower on Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Some Verizon Wireless customers are able to get enough service to connect to another tower in the area to place calls.

If people are trying to dial 911 and reach a tower in a neighboring community, those dispatch centers will re-route the call to the Washington County communications center.

If people cannot dial 911, but are able to make other calls and are in need of emergency services, they can call the communications center’s direct line at 518-747-3325.

Verizon Wireless is aware of the situation and is continuing to work on the issue, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

There was no word on when the situation would be repaired.

FORT EDWARD — Verizon Wireless customers in the Fort Edward area are currently without service.

The outage is affecting areas served by the tower on Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety. Some Verizon Wireless customers are able to get enough service to connect to another tower in the area to place calls.

If people are trying to dial 911 and reach a tower in a neighboring community, those dispatch centers will re-route the call to the Washington County communications center.

If people cannot dial 911, but are able to make other calls and are in need of emergency services, they can call the communications center’s direct line at 518-747-3325.

Verizon Wireless is aware of the situation and is continuing to work on the issue, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

There was no word on when the situation would be repaired.