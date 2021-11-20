Soaring COVID-19 infection rates reach near-record levels in western New York

COVID-19 infection rates in Erie County this week became among the highest they have been since the pandemic began.

The 778 new cases reported in the county on Friday made it the third-highest day since the county started tracking cases. Thursday was close behind, as the fourth-highest day.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged residents in a tweet on Saturday: “With our hospitals near capacity we REALLY need ALL to take appropriate measures to slow the transmission.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also has been urging everyone to take precautions so that the state does not have to impose harsher restrictions. She has stopped short, though, of issuing any state mandates.

Hochul came under fire this weekend from state attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, who accused the state government of “failing to act to address the COVID crisis in some of the most vulnerable communities in New York State.”

James noted in a tweet that the average percent positive COVID-19 test rate in western New York has risen to 9.5%. Current hospitalization rates exceed those of last year in some parts of the state, including the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes, she said.

“It is time to act now to save lives,” James said. “Anything short of bold action is unacceptable.”

Statewide, the average daily infection rate for unvaccinated adults is about five times higher than the rate for those who have been vaccinated, according to information posted online by the state Department of Health.

In New York state, COVID-19 hospitalization rates for adults who are unvaccinated are 10 times higher than for people who have been vaccinated.

The rising COVID-19 rates, along with the imminent holiday gatherings, have prompted many western New Yorkers to seek out vaccinations and booster shots.

Halfway through a three-hour free clinic Saturday morning at International Preparatory School on the West Side, booster shots ran out.

Mark Kulaszewski stopped by for a booster on his way home from a spin class at the gym, but he was too late. He plans to keep looking for someplace to get a booster shot. The Erie County Health Department has several more vaccination clinics scheduled in the next week.

“We’re kind of spiking again for the fourth time,” said Kulaszewski, a Buffalo resident who works in marketing.

With infection rates rising, he has become more cautious in recent weeks, wearing his mask again when he’s at the gym or elsewhere in public. He has taken to keeping spare masks on the gearshift in his vehicle so that he always has one handy.

“With the holidays coming, I figured it’s better to be prepared,” he said.

The clinic had more than 150 vaccine doses available on Saturday, in addition to at least 50 booster shots. Organizers were prepared to serve the immigrant population in the neighborhood, with translators available to help with filling out paperwork if needed.

Although the clinic targeted families in Buffalo, it was open to anyone. People came from across the county to get shots at International Preparatory School.

Marc Bristow drove from Akron so that his 10-year-old son Liam and 7-year-old daughter Avery could get their first COVID-19 shots.

After he had his second COVID-19 shot, he experienced some side effects, he said. So when the vaccine was first approved for children under 12, he was somewhat hesitant, fearing his son and daughter might suffer serious side effects.

“Then we looked into the science behind it, and in my opinion, the science looked good,” said Bristow, who works in law enforcement. “It’s a lower dose, obviously, for them. I felt confident, so we got it done.

As local numbers rise, some merchants have taken it upon themselves to reinstate some restrictions.

Last week, for instance, Misuta Chow’s, a downtown restaurant, announced that it was once again requiring that all customers, whether vaccinated or not, wear a mask when walking or standing.

