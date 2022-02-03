Soaring costs ground Amsterdam's WingFest

AMSTERDAM — The soaring price of chicken has grounded plans for WingFest this year.

On Monday, the city announced the cancellation of the event, which was scheduled to take place in April.

“The logistics of the pricing didn't work out,” said Rob Spagnola, director of the city’s Tourism, Marketing and Recreation Department. “What somebody would have to charge to sample one wing, it doesn't work.”

WingFest was created as a daylong restaurant crawl where local eateries served up their best wing recipes for residents to sample at 50 cents a piece. Chefs competed for bragging rights as diners were asked to cast ballots for their favorite wings across several categories.

The event organized by the city was created as a novel way to showcase the local amenities while driving business to restaurants during the food haul and through repeat visits. WingFest was a hit with customers and businesses.

“It absolutely is a huge event,” said Liz Peterson, manager at DomAdi's Deli. “During WingFest, during non-pandemic years, it’s lines out the door, standing room only, it is madness and fun.”

The city was forced to reimagine WingFest last year into a weeklong event with restaurants featuring specials on wings and other chicken-based riffs to keep crowds at a minimum amidst the pandemic.

Now pandemic-related supply chain issues and price increases have caused the cost of chicken wings to skyrocket, making WingFest unfeasible for local restaurants this year.

“It would be a loss for anyone using traditional chicken wings,” Peterson said. “The price of everything has gone up, but the price of wings has gone up exponentially. They have more than doubled in price.”

Talking to local business owners about this year’s event calendar, Spagnola said it was clear the numbers for WingFest didn’t add up. Even if businesses increased prices to $1 a wing to bring the event to residents, they wouldn’t be able to break even, he said.

“We certainly don't want to put a burden on these businesses, that would be the exact opposite of what we’re trying to do,” Spagnola said.

The average price of whole chicken wings at stores nationwide has risen to $3.62 a pound this week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest National Retail Report. The report released during the same week last year estimated the average price per pound at $2.93.

The price for individually quick-frozen chicken wings has gone up even more, currently averaging $3.71 per pound as opposed to $2.51 a year earlier, according to the USDA.

Pricing is expected to increase further leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, according to a report this week from food service distributor US Foods.

“Industry analysts report that continued labor issues, high feed cost and ingredient shortages are hampering production,” US Foods reported about overall chicken costs. “Analysts expect higher prices and tight supplies through the first quarter based on low cold storage levels and supply constraints.”

After running out of traditional chicken wings at DomAdi’s during the inaugural WingFest, Peterson switched to serving boneless wings made from chicken breasts during subsequent years.

Although chicken breasts are normally less expensive than wings, Peterson estimated the wholesale cost has increased from about 99 cents a pound last year to about $2.29 a pound this year. Similarly, she said the price of fryer oil has gone up about 250%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0