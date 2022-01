The fourth annual Gurney Lane Fat Bike Race and fun day on Sunday included a 5K snowshoe running race in the morning followed fat-tire bicyclists riding and racing on snow.

Fat-tire events at the Gurney Lane Recreation Area in Queensbury included a 10-mile race, a 5-mile race and a fun group ride.

The events were hosted by Queensbury Parks and Recreation.

All money raised through fees and donations supports the purchase of a grooming machine for the recreation area and surrounding trails.

