Smoky plane makes emergency landing at Lake Clear airport

SARANAC LAKE — As smoke seeped into the cockpit, an early morning Cape Air flight to Boston on Wednesday turned around after 10 minutes and made a safe emergency landing back at the Adirondack Regional Airport in Lake Clear.

No one was injured. A heater malfunction caused the smoke in the cockpit, which led to the change of flight plans, according to officials at the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters responded with 14 members and three trucks at 7:40 a.m. and were back at the station by 9 a.m. No action was necessary.

“It’s not as exciting as it sounds,” said Airport Manager Corey Hurwitch. “Everything went according to plan. The pilot, I guess, smelled some smoke or had some smoke in the cockpit. He notified air traffic control. Air traffic control notified us and the fire departments.”

By the time the plane was on its final approach, firefighters were already at the airport.

“We were already set up and staged,” Hurwitch said. “The plane landed without incident.”

Cape Air Northeast Regional Marketing Director Kelly Collopy said Flight 1026 departed Saranac Lake en route to Boston, and upon climbing to 7,000 feet, the pilot smelled smoke.