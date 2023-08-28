A pair of shows had to pause and the auditorium evacuated at the Charles R. Wood Theater in the span of a week after fire alarms were tripped by alleged smoking in the bathrooms. Both shows resumed after the Glens Falls Fire Department investigated.

The first instance occurred on Aug. 19 during the second act of a show when the fire panel alerted smoke in the men’s second floor bathroom. The fire department agreed that the most likely source of the issue was some kind of electronic smoking device, according to Charles R. Wood Theater Executive Director Emily Murphy.

“In the past year or so we have had multiple instances of folks using electronic smoking devices in various areas of the theater,” Murphy said.

The second instance occurred on Aug. 26 in the women’s basement bathroom.

“As I was evacuating the basement, a woman was coming up from the basement and she claimed to have been the only one in the bathroom. When I approached her after clearing the building, she pulled out a bottle of ‘de-frizz’ hairspray and claimed she sprayed it on her hair in the bathroom and that must have been the reason for the issue,” Murphy said.

Murphy remains skeptical that hairspray could be the cause of the alarm.

Due to dozens of dance recitals that perform in The Wood Theater each year, the restrooms see an abnormal amount of aerosol hairspray use, Murphy said. However, there has never been a fire alarm trigger before.

“We actually had a bottle of the exact hairspray the patron presented and sprayed it without issue and tracked the spray pattern to find it was extremely unlikely that it was the source of alarm,” Murphy said.

According to Lieutenant John Pagano of the Glens Falls Fire Department, the first call had no apparent cause, while the cause of the second call was accidental due to cleaning products placed too close to a detector.

“That is the first I’ve heard the fire department reference cleaning products,” Murphy said.

“I did mention the hairspray to them. However - the theater restrooms were cleaned Friday night, not Saturday morning, and is cleaned several times a week with the same products we’ve been using for years which has also never caused an issue,” she added.

In both instances, the building was evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival on scene, Lieutenant Pagano confirmed.

Theater staff reacted quickly and smoothly to execute their procedures for evacuation that ensure the safety of everyone involved, the theater said in a statement.

Still, Murphy believes electronic smoking devices are the most likely culprit.

“Smaller, enclosed spaces like restrooms are far more sensitive to smoke or vapor though this is not permitted anywhere in the theater,” she said.

“We are having internal conversations regarding additional signage and mentions during pre-show curtain speeches to hopefully avoid this issue altogether in the future,” Murphy concluded.

Both shows resumed after about 20-30 minute evacuation delays, according to Murphy.

“Those on stage, in the box office, worked extremely hard to entertain you and the disruption can derail months or even years of hard work,” the theater said in a statement.