Smaller hot air balloon event set for Cambridge this year

CAMBRIDGE — A fall hot air ballooning event — in smaller form than in past years — is returning to Cambridge in three weeks in anticipation of a bigger event next year.

Balloon Bash 19½ will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cambridge Park (next to Argyle Brewery).

The event is planned as a "one-day block party-style balloon bash."

"As most of you know, we could not have our 20th festival (Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival) again this year, so we are throwing a Balloon Bash 19½ on Oct. 23 to raise funds for our big 20th in June of 2022," balloon committee organizers with the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce wrote.

A chicken barbecue will cost $15 per person. Call or text 518-677-0887 or 518-222-4372 for advanced tickets.

Music, a balloon ride raffle, a "candlestick" event by some pilots at dusk, a past merchandise sale and food vendors on site are all planned.

Some pilots will be flying over the village, weather permitting, on Friday night, Oct. 22, and Saturday morning, Oct. 23, organizers said.

