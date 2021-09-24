Smaller cities are focus of committee

State and local leaders were meeting in eight smaller cities around the state this week to talk about economic development. The meeting was part of a new legislative effort to focus more on mid-sized cities in New York.

“For so long we’ve had a Cities Committee in the Senate and the Assembly," said Sen. Jeremy Cooney, "but they’ve been pretty dominated by New York City municipal issues, so we wanted to give attention to small and mid-sized cities across the state."

Cooney, a Democrat from Rochester, chairs the new Cities 2 Committee, created by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins at the start of this legislative session. Cooney was in Plattsburgh on Tuesday as part of his statewide tour.

He teamed up with Republican Sen. Dan Stec of Queensbury to organize Tuesday's roundtable discussion. The focus was on training workers, supporting families and growing local industries. The pandemic has been hard on a lot of cities, but Cooney said he also sees it as an opportunity.

“What can we learn through remote working, access to broadband internet? Some of the challenges and opportunities that came about from the pandemic we can really embrace to create those jobs in places like Plattsburgh or Rochester or Binghamton to really kind of jump-start our economy.”