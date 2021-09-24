Smaller cities are focus of committee

State and local leaders were meeting in eight smaller cities around the state this week to talk about economic development. The meeting was part of a new legislative effort to focus more on mid-sized cities in New York.
“For so long we’ve had a Cities Committee in the Senate and the Assembly," said Sen. Jeremy Cooney, "but they’ve been pretty dominated by New York City municipal issues, so we wanted to give attention to small and mid-sized cities across the state."
Cooney, a Democrat from Rochester, chairs the new Cities 2 Committee, created by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins at the start of this legislative session. Cooney was in Plattsburgh on Tuesday as part of his statewide tour.
He teamed up with Republican Sen. Dan Stec of Queensbury to organize Tuesday's roundtable discussion. The focus was on training workers, supporting families and growing local industries. The pandemic has been hard on a lot of cities, but Cooney said he also sees it as an opportunity.
“What can we learn through remote working, access to broadband internet? Some of the challenges and opportunities that came about from the pandemic we can really embrace to create those jobs in places like Plattsburgh or Rochester or Binghamton to really kind of jump-start our economy.”
One key part of jump-starting any economy is child care. The pandemic hit mothers especially hard, with women leaving jobs to watch their kids at a much higher rate than men.
The original roster for Tuesday's event sent out by Stec's office did not have any women on it, though Jamie Basiliere was in attendance. She leads the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country and said she reminded the group that the North Country is in a child care desert.
“We’ve got providers closing and retiring and the child care centers are on a slippery slope,” said Basiliere.
Centers around the region did get COVID relief aid, but Basiliere said it’s not enough.
“When the free federal money runs out, and it will, they’ve got big loans to pay and big bills to pay and they can’t charge parents enough,” she said.
Along with more support for child care centers, Basilere said she also encouraged lawmakers like Sens. Cooney and Stec to consider more subsidies for parents and caregivers. In the North Country, Basiliere thinks the most vulnerable people with kids are the 'kinship caregivers.'
“These are grandparents and other relatives, aunts and uncles, great grandparents, sometimes older siblings who are raising children because the parents won’t, can’t or aren’t," said Basiliere.
Kinship caregivers are often lower-income, disabled or just don’t have the resources to adequately care for kids. They’re part of the larger conversation about child care and the economy in the North Country.