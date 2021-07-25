Small businesses lifted by return of summer tourists (copy)

But her guests are now all from the U.S., usually families meeting up for a reunion or wedding parties — which now make up 60% of her business. She worries that the wedding business will evaporate after the summer and fall.

“Let’s just hope people are having weddings in January,” she said.

Many owners are pleasantly surprised by the pickup in domestic tourists, but still need to see corporate travelers and tourists from overseas before business is back to normal. That could take some time. While improved from 2020, the USTA estimates that spending on business travel this year will be less than half of 2019’s $270 million and international travel spending will total about one-third the $179 million spent two years ago.

Martha Sheridan with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau said the Boston tourism industry is relying on “leisure visitors” — families traveling to the city to take in attractions, couples vacationing and women taking “girls weekends.” That means weekend business is strong, but mid-week business is still “significantly lower than what it would normally be.”

That could begin to change, she said, when conventions resume at the end of July.