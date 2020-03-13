Sliding season at Lake Placid ends

Sliding season in the U.S. is over.

USA Bobsled and Skeleton said Friday that it is canceling its national championships, which were to take place later this month in Lake Placid. New USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Aron McGuire says “we must exercise caution when it comes to the safety of the athletes” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Friday, USA Luge said all of its remaining on-ice programs for the season in Lake Placid — including training sessions, youth screening camps, fantasy camps and the Masters championships — are off as well. USA Luge also is delaying its open house for the team’s new indoor refrigerated training center. It was to have been unveiled April 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0