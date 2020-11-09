Slickfin Brewing plans Fort Edward expansion (copy)

The village has a noise ordinance, with time limits and a decibel limit.

“That is one thing that’s going to be discussed,” he predicted.

Inside the taproom, there are no planned changes. Right now, the indoor area has partitioned-off spaces to stop the spread of coronavirus, using 7-foot-tall PVC pipe frames holding thick vinyl.

“So far, so good. We haven’t had anyone walk in and say they don’t feel safe,” March said, adding that he and his wife feel very safe working in that environment. While nothing that involves other people is risk-free, he said the partitions help everyone feel comfortable.

“We just want everyone to understand we are taking every precaution we can,” he said.

By next spring — he’s shooting for May — he hopes to have the new beer garden completed. That outdoor space was always part of his vision, unrelated to coronavirus.

“It just took time for us to figure out how we were going to do it,” he said, noting that big plans cost money.

The pandemic can be thanked for pushing him to invent new drinks.