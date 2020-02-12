Ski Report

MASSACHUSETTS
Berkshire East — 7:12a machine groomed 10 - 40 base 29 of 39 trails 74% open, 158 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p, 5p-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bousquet — 10:55p machine groomed 20 - 20 base 19 of 23 trails 83% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p
Catamount — 6:56a machine groomed 16 - 32 base 30 of 40 trails 75% open, 9 miles, 110 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tues: 9a-4pWed: 9a-8p Thu: 9a-4pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9pSun: 8:30a-4p
Jiminy Peak — 6:50a machine groomed 16 - 45 base 36 of 45 trails 80% open, 11 miles, 148 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Otis Ridge — 2:31p machine groomed 6 - 20 base 7 of 11 trails, 64% open 3 of 4 lifts, sm Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun
Ski Butternut — 4:15p machine groomed 24 - 32 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p
NEW YORK
Belleayre — 3:19p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 4 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gore Mountain — 4:58p packed powder machine groomed 11 - 24 base 83 of 110 trails 86% open, 31 miles, 341 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p
Hunter Mountain — 9:15a packed powder machine groomed 18 - 36 base 47 of 67 trails 70% open, 195 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Maple Ski Ridge — 8:30a machine groomed 1 - 20 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun
McCauley — 8:42a machine groomed 14 - 42 base 19 of 23 trails, 83% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon
Plattekill — Reopen 02/14 6 - 24 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p
Royal Mountain — Reopen 02/15 15 - 30 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
West Mountain — 8:14a machine groomed 24 - 42 base 23 of 31 trails 74% open, 7 miles, 130 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon: 3p-9pTue-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p
Whiteface — 12:55p 3 new packed powder machine groomed 30 - 42 base 84 of 87 trails 93% open, 20 miles, 282 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p
Willard Mountain — 7:36p wet granular machine groomed 12 - 20 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open, 50 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9pThu: 12p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Tue-Sun
Windham Mountain — 2:53p loose granular machine groomed 12 - 26 base 40 of 54 trails 74% open, 252 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4pFri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 8:42a machine groomed 15 - 19 base 43 of 34 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Lapland Lake XC — 7:55a powder machine groomed 10 - 16 base 15 of 17 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Olympic Sports Complex XC — 8:58a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12 - 18 base 18 of 18 trails, 30 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
VERMONT
Bromley Mountain — 6:46a machine groomed 24 - 42 base 46 of 47 trails 98% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington — 4:18p 2 new machine groomed 30 - 30 base 154 of 155 trails 99% open, 72 miles, 1511 acres, 14 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Feb 15-23: 8a-4p
Magic Mountain — Reopen 02/13 8 - 24 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 17-21: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun
Middlebury Snow Bowl — 6:52a 1 new powder machine groomed 36 - 48 base 10 of 17 trails, 59% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow — 6:34a machine groomed 12 - 18 base 67 of 87 trails 77% open, 31 miles, 436 acres, 9 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain — 6:50a machine groomed 32 - 34 base 118 of 121 trails 98% open, 46 miles, 659 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico — 4:21p 2 new machine groomed 26 - 30 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 18 miles, 264 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon
Stratton Mountain — 9:50a machine groomed 21 - 21 base 84 of 99 trails 85% open, 613 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush — 6:30a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 12 - 40 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 13 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six — 8:16a machine groomed 22 - 37 base 13 of 24 trails 54% open, 78 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p