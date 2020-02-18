Ski Report

MASSACHUSETTS
Berkshire East — 9:46p machine groomed 10-40 base 29 of 39 trails 74% open, 158 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p, 5p-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bousquet — 8:32p machine groomed 15-30 base 21 of 23 trails, 91% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p
Catamount — 6:54a machine groomed 18-36 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 10 miles, 127 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed: 9a-8p Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Jiminy Peak — 7:04a machine groomed 18-47 base 43 of 45 trails 96% open, 13 miles, 163 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p Feb 17-21: 8:30a-10p
Otis Ridge — 9:08p machine groomed 6-20 base 7 of 11 trails, 64% open 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Feb 18-21: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun
Ski Butternut — 7:36a machine groomed 28-36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p Feb 17-21: 8:15a-4p
NEW YORK
Belleayre — 4:57p machine groomed 16-28 base 36 of 51 trails 71% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gore Mountain — 4:33p packed powder machine groomed 11-25 base 92 of 110 trails 98% open, 37 miles, 394 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p Feb 15-23: 8:30a-8p
Hunter Mountain — 10:02a loose granular machine groomed 18-36 base 52 of 67 trails 78% open, 226 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Maple Ski Ridge — 8:18a machine groomed 3-22 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Feb 17/18: 9a-4p Feb 19-21: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun
McCauley — 8:10a 2 new machine groomed 14-42 base 19 of 23 trails 83% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon
Oak Mountain — 7:04p packed powder machine groomed 27-43 base 18 of 22 trails 82% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-23: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Plattekill — 3:34p machine groomed 12-20 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Feb 15-23 : 8:45a-4:15p
Royal Mountain — Reopen 2/22 packed powder 15-30 base 14 of 16 trails, 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
West Mountain — 9:55a powder machine groomed 24-42 base 29 of 31 trails 94% open, 7 miles, 125 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p Feb 18-21: 8:30a-9p
Whiteface — 10:14a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 31-43 base 86 of 87 trails 96% open, 21 miles, 267 acres, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p
Willard Mountain — 4:54p 3 new machine groomed 16-24 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 50 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9p Thu: 12p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Feb 17-21: 9a-5p
Windham Mountain — 2:44p 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12-32 base 42 of 54 trails, 78% open, 16 miles, 266 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p Feb 18-22: 8a-8p
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 8:19a 6-8 new machine groomed 6-20 base 45 of 34 trails, 34 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Lapland Lake XC — 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 10-16 base 17 of 17 trails 23 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Olympic Sports Complex XC — 8:49a packed powder machine groomed 12-18 base 18 of 18 trails, 30 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
VERMONT
Bromley Mountain — 6:34a packed powder machine groomed 29-46 base 47 of 47 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington — 4:10p 2 new machine groomed 26-30 base 155 of 155 trails 100% open, 73 miles, 1516 acres, 22 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Feb 15-23: 8a-4p
Magic Mountain — 3:54p 6 new powder machine groomed 8-24 base 48 of 50 trails, 95% open, 24 miles, 197 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 17-21: 9a-4p
Middlebury Snow Bowl — 6:42a packed powder machine groomed 36-48 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow — 6:16a packed powder machine groomed 12-18 base 86 of 87 trails 98% open, 37 miles, 588 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain — 6:36a machine groomed 32-34 base 120 of 121 trails 99% open, 46 miles, 666 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico — 4:11p 2 new packed powder machine groomed 24-24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 18 miles, 264 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 17-21: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon
Stratton Mountain — 12:14p machine groomed 21-21 base 96 of 99 trails 97% open, 650 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush — 6:33a packed powder machine groomed 24-54 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 16 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six — 8:19a 3-5 new machine groomed 22-37 base 20 of 24 trails, 83% open, 9 miles, 81 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p