Ski Report

NEW YORK
Belleayre — Wed 6:38p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Gore Mountain — Wed 8:41a wet granular machine groomed 8 - 20 base 51 of 110 trails 46% open, 22 miles, 268 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Hunter Mountain — Wed 8:33a loose granular machine groomed 12 - 24 base 45 of 67 trails 67% open, 184 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
McCauley — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 12 - 40 base 18 of 23 trails, 78% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.
Plattekill — Reopen 03/14 10 - 20 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.
West Mountain — Wed 4:16p machine groomed 15 - 42 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 5 miles, 110 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Whiteface — Wed 5:21a wet granular machine groomed 25 - 36 base 69 of 87 trails 78% open, 16 miles, 197 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/14 12 - 20 base Tue/Wed: 4p-9p;Thu: 12p-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.
Windham Mountain — Wed 2:24p spring snow machine groomed 12 - 32 base 36 of 54 trails 67% open, 250 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat- Sun: 8a-4p.
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:57a spring snow 3 - 10 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 3 - 18 base 1 of 18 trails, 1 mile Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
VERMONT
Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 30 - 42 base 36 of 47 trails 77% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 30 - 36 base 82 of 155 trails 53% open, 50 miles, 427 acres, 21 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed 6:47a spring snow 6 - 18 base 15 of 50 trails 30% open, 10 miles, 95 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thurs-Sun.
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 6:47a spring snow 36 - 48 base 3 of 17 trails, 18% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Last Day: Mar 15.
Mount Snow — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 18 - 24 base 68 of 87 trails 88% open, 30 miles, 532 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 34 - 36 base 100 of 121 trails 83% open, 40 miles, 584 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Pico — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 26 - 30 base 50 of 58 trails, 86% open 17 miles, 250 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 20 - 20 base 39 of 99 trails 39% open, 558 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:21a spring snow machine groomed 36 - 61 base 100 of 111 trails 90% open, 50 miles, 459 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Suicide Six — Reopen 03/14 22 - 37 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Sun;Mar 15: Last day.