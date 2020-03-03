Ski Report

NEW YORK
Belleayre — Wed 3:58p machine groomed 16 - 28 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Gore Mountain — Wed 2:54p loose granular machine groomed 11 - 26 base 45 of 110 trails 54% open, 16 miles, 201 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Hunter Mountain — Wed 9:12a spring snow machine groomed 18 - 36 base 47 of 67 trails 70% open, 189 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Maple Ski Ridge — Reopen 03/06 machine groomed 2 - 22 base Wed-Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.
Oak Mountain — Reopen 03/06 machine groomed 27 - 48 base Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Royal Mountain — Reopen 03/07 machine groomed 15 - 30 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
West Mountain — Reopen 03/04 machine groomed 28 - 48 base Mon/Tue: 3p-9p;Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Whiteface — Wed 12:46p loose granular machine groomed 31 - 40 base 81 of 87 trails 91% open, 21 miles, 251 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Wed 4:49p machine groomed 16 - 24 base 16 of 18 trails 89% open, 50 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9p;Thu: 12p-9p;Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.
Windham Mountain — Wed 2:40p wet packed snow machine groomed 12 - 32 base 47 of 54 trails, 87% open, 16 miles, 270 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:49a spring snow machine groomed 11 - 22 base 45 of 34 trails, 34 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Gore Mountain XC — Wed 2:55p machine groomed 7 - 16 base 11 of 12 trails 2 miles Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Lapland Lake XC — Wed 8:40a spring snow machine groomed 8 - 14 base 17 of 17 trails 22 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:26a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 18 base 18 of 18 trails, 30 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
VERMONT
Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 34 - 46 base 45 of 47 trails 96% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 5:49p loose granular machine groomed 30 - 36 base 155 of 155 trails 100% open, 73 miles, 1516 acres, 15 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Snow — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 18 - 24 base 86 of 87 trails 100% open, 37 miles, 601 acres, 9 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 34 - 36 base 119 of 121 trails 98% open, 45 miles, 657 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:01a machine groomed 22 - 22 base 97 of 99 trails 98% open, 642 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.