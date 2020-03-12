Ski Report

NEW YORK
Belleayre — Wed 3:40p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Gore Mountain — Wed 4:41p loose granular machine groomed 10 - 23 base 60 of 110 trails 84% open, 25 miles, 289 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Hunter Mountain — Wed 10:11a loose granular machine groomed 12 - 24 base 45 of 67 trails 67% open, 184 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Maple Ski Ridge — Reopen 03/13 machine groomed 2 - 22 base Fri: 3p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.
McCauley — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 16 - 48 base 19 of 23 trails, 83% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.
Oak Mountain — Reopen 03/13 machine groomed 24 - 36 base Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Mar 29: Last day.
West Mountain — Wed 4:57p machine groomed 15 - 42 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 5 miles, 110 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Whiteface — Wed 10:43a loose granular machine groomed 28 - 38 base 71 of 87 trails 80% open, 17 miles, 206 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/13 12 - 20 base Tue/Wed: 4p-9p;Thu: 12p-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.
Windham Mountain — Wed 3:05p spring snow machine groomed 12 - 32 base 38 of 54 trails 70% open, 15 miles, 252 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat- Sun: 8a-4p.
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 4 - 18 base 45 of 34 trails, 34 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Gore Mountain XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 7 - 16 base 11 of 12 trails, 2 miles Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:29a machine groomed 3 - 18 base 9 of 18 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
VERMONT
Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 30 - 42 base 40 of 47 trails 85% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 5:52a machine groomed 30 - 36 base 65 of 155 trails 42% open, 45 miles, 338 acres, 15 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed 10:20a machine groomed 6 - 18 base 20 of 50 trails 40% open, 10 miles, 95 acres, 2 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thurs-Sun.
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 7:04a machine groomed 36 - 48 base 3 of 17 trails, 18% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Last Day: Mar 15.
Mount Snow — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 18 - 24 base 68 of 87 trails 88% open, 30 miles, 532 acres, 9 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 34 - 36 base 100 of 121 trails 83% open, 40 miles, 584 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Pico — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 26 - 30 base 57 of 58 trails, 98% open 18 miles, 263 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 20 - 20 base 72 of 99 trails 73% open, 530 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:39a frozen granular machine groomed 36 - 61 base 103 of 111 trails 93% open, 50 miles, 459 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.