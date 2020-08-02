Ski operators see good season ahead, despite pandemic (copy)

Naturally safe

Although COVID-19 does pose uncertainties, Montgomery said he’s excited about the coming season. Both Gore and West mountains have offered summer attractions, so they have already been dealing with masks, social distancing and sanitizing.

COVID-19 shut down skiing nationwide in the spring, but Montgomery said, now that more is known about how it spreads, he’s confident the coming season can be great.

Skiing is the perfect recreation for a pandemic, he said.

“Skiing comes with all the protective gear,” he said. “People already wear face masks, goggles and gloves. And there are 370 acres. People are spread out.”

Montgomery said business was up 20% this past winter over the prior season, which would have been 25-30% had the mountain not shut down early.

Bayse said Gore was up about 20% over the prior year as well, and he said he’s also optimistic about this year.

“I think we’re going to have a very good season. People want to be outdoors,” he said.

Wilson expressed some worries about school programs and capacity issues and avoiding the virus.

“I’m just trying to make sure we don’t miss something,” he said. “And to be able to come out the other side of it and pay my bills.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.