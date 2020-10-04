Ski areas await directives as they ready for new winter season (copy)

But Ski Areas of New York President Scott Brandi said he doesn’t expect any state guidelines governing ski lift rides. He said that because people are outside with goggles, masks and gloves, that they’re already very protected.

He did say that the lines leading up to the lifts will likely be different, however, with more spacing.

“And if someone wants to ride alone, we’ll accommodate that,” said Brandi, whose organization represents all ski areas in the state and who also serves as a lobbyist for the industry.

ORDA Executive Director Mike Pratt said the good news is that most area ski centers, including Gore, Whiteface and West, have been safely and successfully operating programs all summer long. Essentially, they know the drill, he’s saying.

Now, they’re preparing to keep doing it, but with a lot more visitors.

He prefaced his comments by saying the state has yet to offer its directives mandating how ski areas will have to operate, but he said Gore and Whiteface workers are preparing to keep the safe and successful summer operation continuing through winter.

Pratt said he expects those mandates by mid-October.