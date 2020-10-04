Ski areas await directives as they ready for new winter season (copy)

West Mountain Ski Center in Queensbury is planning to have two big tents on site to ease the likely burden of 50% lodge capacity this ski season.
Willard Mountain in Easton is scaling back on the numbers of programs and people in them, also because of inside capacity concerns.
Gore Mountain in Johnsburg is increasing outdoor seating and food service locations, setting up spaced ticketing stations and offering outdoor retail options to accomplish spacing.
And Olympic Regional Development Authority officials, overseeing both Gore and Whiteface mountains, say they’re thinking of all sorts of little details like safe shuttle rides and larger drop-off areas for spacing.
But despite plenty of uncertainty and likely capacity limitations heading into ski season, all seemed optimistic — and hopeful for a snowy winter.
“I’m expecting a really good winter,” an upbeat sounding West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery said recently. “I expect midweek business to be really strong.”
West Mountain will also be trying to open both sides of the mountain, including both lodges, earlier than usual to better space things out. And, like other larger mountains are planning to do, there could be some reservation requirements — perhaps requiring day-ticket buyers to purchase online — to track capacity.
Charles “Chic” Wilson said his solution to likely lodge capacity issues is to reduce the number of skiing programs, which will reduce the number of people on the mountain — more specifically, in the lodge.
“That’ll leave us room for walk-in tickets,” he said, adding that he, too, might need to implement some type of reservation system to avoid people being turned away at the mountain.
While admitting he was “concerned” about the ability to make any money this winter, Wilson said a big winter, which ski area operators haven’t recently seen, would surely help.
“If we have a good snow year, I think we’ll be able to run enough capacity to make it out OK,” he said. “But part of me is very worried. I’m doing the math on the programs.”
Both Wilson and Montgomery stressed that the big issue with capacity is the lodge, not the mountain. And although they are uncertain about any chairlift restrictions, Wilson said he’ll scrap the unwritten Willard policy of pairing up unacquainted people on the lifts, which could increase lift lines. He said it also will make getting little kids in programs up the mountain because they typically ride with other skiers.
Emily Stanton, director of marketing at Gore Mountain, said Gore similarly will allow visitors to ride solo on lifts if they choose to, and she said she’s uncertain what the state might do regarding guidelines for non-open-air lifts, like the gondola at Gore.
But Ski Areas of New York President Scott Brandi said he doesn’t expect any state guidelines governing ski lift rides. He said that because people are outside with goggles, masks and gloves, that they’re already very protected.
He did say that the lines leading up to the lifts will likely be different, however, with more spacing.
“And if someone wants to ride alone, we’ll accommodate that,” said Brandi, whose organization represents all ski areas in the state and who also serves as a lobbyist for the industry.
ORDA Executive Director Mike Pratt said the good news is that most area ski centers, including Gore, Whiteface and West, have been safely and successfully operating programs all summer long. Essentially, they know the drill, he’s saying.
Now, they’re preparing to keep doing it, but with a lot more visitors.
He prefaced his comments by saying the state has yet to offer its directives mandating how ski areas will have to operate, but he said Gore and Whiteface workers are preparing to keep the safe and successful summer operation continuing through winter.
Pratt said he expects those mandates by mid-October.
“Everybody is making plans and being prepared to modify anything we have to modify to comply,” he said. “All the ski areas of New York are trying to provide a safe, friendly environment for the guest, for the employees and are doing everything we can to make sure once we get open for the winter, we stay open.”
All of those interviewed said they realize people want and need safe recreational options this winter as pandemic restrictions on daily life stretch toward a year. And they all say skiing is a perfect answer.
“I do strongly believe, and hope you mention it, that skiing, snowboarding and tubing are good activities to be involved with and do not lend to the spread of coronavirus,” Willard Mountain’s Wilson said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!