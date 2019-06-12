SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The chief prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says that no one involved in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz will remain in impunity, not even in the intellectual author of the crime.
Authorities say six suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting of Ortiz at a popular Santo Domingo bar Sunday night.
The Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez said Wednesday the suspects "are being interrogated and we will continue deepening the investigation to get to the truth about what happened."
Rodríguez said: "Nobody involved in this lamentable episode will remain in impunity, not even the material or intellectual author" of the crime, said Rodríguez.
In Boston, Ortiz's wife said in statement that the former Red Sox star was able to sit up and take some steps as he recuperates in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte says the coordinator of the shooting of David Ortiz was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, to carry out the crime.
The director of the Dominican Republic's National Police has declined to provide a motive for the shooting of former Red Sox star. But Bautista said in a press conference Wednesday that the alleged coordinator is one of the suspects detained.
Witnesses say the crime was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars. Prosecutors have said the two men on the motorcycle were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and in a Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at a popular Santo Domingo bar Sunday night.
The Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez spoke at a news conference on Wednesday. Authorities gave the name of the alleged shooter as Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy.
Prosecutors have said the two men on the motorcycle were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and in a Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at a popular Santo Domingo bar Sunday night.
