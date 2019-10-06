ELMONT — Sistercharlie won her sixth consecutive Grade I race, capturing the $500,000 Flower Bowl on Sunday at Belmont Park.

It was a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita Park, the race she won last year.

Under John Velazquez, the 1-5 favorite fended off a late challenge from Mrs. Sippy to win the 1 1/4-mile race by three-quarters of a length for trainer Chad Brown.

In the other Grade I race at Belmont, Wicked Whisper won the 1-mile, $400,000 Frizette for juvenile fillies by 2 3/4 lengths. Joel Rosario rode for trainer Steve Asmussen.

