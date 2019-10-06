ELMONT — Sistercharlie won her sixth consecutive Grade I race, capturing the $500,000 Flower Bowl on Sunday at Belmont Park.
It was a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita Park, the race she won last year.
Under John Velazquez, the 1-5 favorite fended off a late challenge from Mrs. Sippy to win the 1 1/4-mile race by three-quarters of a length for trainer Chad Brown.
In the other Grade I race at Belmont, Wicked Whisper won the 1-mile, $400,000 Frizette for juvenile fillies by 2 3/4 lengths. Joel Rosario rode for trainer Steve Asmussen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.