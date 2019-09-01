MINNEAPOLIS — Odyssey Sims scored 17 points, Napheesa Collier had 15 points and 10 rebounds to move into elite company and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Indiana Fever 81-73 on Sunday, a key win for playoff positioning.
Collier surpassed 400 points and 200 rebounds to join former Indiana star Tamika Catchings as the only rookies to surpass the 400/200 barrier plus have 60 steals. That helped the Lynx (17-15) stay a half-game in front of Seattle for the home court advantage if the two teams meet in the No. 6-No. 7 matchup in the playoffs.
Minnesota only shot 44% to 51% for Indiana, but took advantage of 19 turnovers by the Fever and had 13 offensive rebounds. Indiana only shot 35 percent and the Lynx hit all four of their 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Sylvia Fowles had 10 points and five rebounds for the Lynx and is four boards behind Catchings for No. 2 in WNBA history. Fowles passed Lauren Jackson for 10th on the WNBA all-time field goal list.
Sky 105, Mercury 78
CHICAGO — Cheyenne Parker and Astou Ndour scored 18 points apiece to lead six Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury.
Diamond DeShields added 15 points, Allie Quigley had 12, Kahleah Copper 11 points and Stephanie Dolson 10 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and 13 assists — extending her WNBA single-season record to 283. She also didn’t turn the ball over.
Storm 92, Dream 75
SEATTLE — Jordin Canada had a career-high 21 points, eight assists and five steals and the Seattle Storm held on for a win over the Atlanta Dream.
Alysha Clark had 16 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 14 points, eight boards and two blocks and Jewell Loyd scored 11 points for Seattle.
