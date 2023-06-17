CAMBRIDGE — School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell, who has led the school since July of 2019, announced Thursday that he will resign “for the purposes of retirement” effective Aug. 31.

In a letter posted on the school website’s home page, Silvernell said he was leaving “with a heavy heart” and thanked the staff for their work “in times of crisis such as we experienced through the COVID pandemic.”

“Cambridge is a special place, and I will always remember my time here,” Silvernell wrote.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, board President Shay Price said the board had reached an agreement with Silvernell and wished him well. The board will discuss choosing an interim superintendent at its next meeting on July 13.

Silvernell’s tenure was marked not only by the COVID emergency but also by controversy over the school’s nickname and mascot. Requests in late 2019 from some district residents to retire the Indian and choose a mascot that is not race-based was met with fury by Indian supporters. Peaking during the COVID shutdowns, the controversy drew sometimes unruly crowds to board meetings and calls for Silvernell’s and board members’ resignations.

Although the State board of Regents has since prohibited Indigenous names, logos, and mascots in almost all state public schools, Cambridge is continuing an appeal of state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order that the school follow its June 2020 vote to retire the mascot.

In other business:

Patrick Kenneally, food service manager for BOCES shared services, announced that all Cambridge students will be eligible for free school meals starting in September. Under federal guidelines, schools qualify for the Community Eligibility Program if 40% or more of students are eligible for free or reduced price meals. Forty-three percent of Cambridge’s students are in that category. The CEP designation is good for four years, but the threshold may be lowered to 25% before it expires, Kenneally said. Since students won’t have to be tracked according to meal eligibility, the program will allow more flexibility in how food is served, such as breakfast service when students leave the bus in the morning and grab-and-go meals, Kenneally said. The federal program will make up any deficit for the school, he said.

Business administrator Michele Hogan recommended the school start looking immediately at how it will comply with a state mandate to convert to electric school buses by 2027. It takes 12 to 18 months to set up a charging system and the school should plan on obtaining two pilot buses the following year, she said. Hogan recommended the school contact Highland Electric Fleets as a potential partner. In response to a question from Price, Hogan said there’s plenty of federal and state money now to make the switch, but warned the funding might not be available if the school delays.

Cherilyn Faraci was appointed to a four-year probationary term as director of pupil services/elementary associate principal. She will succeed Darlene King, whose appointment ends July 1 as director of pupil services. The board also appointed Howard Skeggs as secretary to the central office; Brooklin Drake as teacher for the school’s new agriculture education program; Wendy D’Avella as school nurse; and Stephanie Miron as elementary special education teacher.

Joseph Hamilton attended his first regular school board meeting as a member of the board. Hamilton and Edmund “Ted” Flint, the only candidates, were elected to fill two open seats at the May 16 budget vote and board election. Hamilton, who received a few more votes than Flint, was sworn in that night to fill the vacancy left by former board member Neil Gifford’s February resignation. The other seat is held by Caleb Breault, whose term expires on June 30. Flint will be sworn in to replace him at the board’s next regular meeting on July 13.