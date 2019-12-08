Rita Sweenor noticed a small brown bird hopping up a tree trunk in Gansevoort. Close examination revealed it was a brown creeper. There are several creeper species in North America, but only the brown creeper does not migrate.
Named for their habit of corkscrewing around a tree trunk from bottom to top, searching for insects and invertebrates, they are not strong flyers. When they get to the top of the tree trunk, they flutter to the base of a neighboring tree and begin the process anew. Their nests are interesting because they have not only a main entrance, but an emergency escape hatch as well.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke, or on Facebook.
