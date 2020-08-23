Sightings — Aug. 23

Ernie Alden found this big fellow a short while ago. It is a leopard slug. One of the largest slugs, they are native to Europe but came here on imported plants many years ago. They do well in North America, one of their most numerous habitats is New York City. They are voracious eaters, not only destroying garden plants but killing and eating other slugs, as well, making them a mixed blessing. The most dramatic thing about them, apart from their 4-inch size, is their amazing reproduction. Covered with more slime than any other slug, when two meet, they race together (at slug speed) to a cliff, high branch, door jam or other precipice where they mingle their slimiest slime, intertwine and leap (in slug leaps) off the edge. The slime forms a bungee cord and dangles them in the air. This happens at night and many people have been alarmed and repulsed to walk into such a pair dangling in front of a doorway unseen in the dark. Ernie was lucky to find his on a plant.