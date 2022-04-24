Sightings — April 24

Apparently, the turkey mating season is in full swing, at least in Hague, because Bill Powell found this going on in his backyard. Conditions were not ideal for a picture but here the tom is treading on the female, who could not support his weight were she to try to remain standing. When she has sufficiently evaluated his weight and vigor, she raises her tail to consummate the process.
This fellow successfully mated with this hen and moved immediately to a second receptive hen in his harem to repeat the process. The hens should be on the nests by the first week in May when the hunting season starts in this area.
Bob Henke tackles your questions in his weekly outdoors column.
