Short-handed Wizards down Knicks

NEW YORK — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench, and the short-handed Washington Wizards outlasted the New York Knicks 121-115 on Monday night.
Ish Smith added 17 and Anzej Pasecniks chipped in 14 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York, which lost its third straight game.
The Wizards only dressed nine players for the game and were playing without Isaiah Thomas, who served the first of a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront a fan during Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia.
Washington, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, seemed as if it was about to coast to an easy win as it increased its lead to 116-99 with 4:40 remaining before New York stormed back.
New York then went on a 16-2 run, highlighted by Mitchell Robinson’s hustle in the paint for a dunk that cut the lead to 118-113 with 1:20 left. On the next possession, Robinson swatted Beal’s layup, leading to Randle’s layup on the other end that made it 118-115 with 48 seconds to play.
Brown then missed a 3-pointer, but Elfrid Payton missed a potential tying 3 from the top of the arc.
Brown then hit three straight free throws to seal it for Washington.
CAVALIERS 121, HAWKS 118
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 25 points, rookie Darius Garland had 21 and Cleveland held off a late Atlanta comeback.
Trae Young scored 30 points, but his 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds hit off the front of the rim and sent Atlanta to its eighth straight defeat.
Kevin Love had 20 points for Cleveland, which has won three straight for the first time since taking five in a row from March 28 to April 5, 2018.
Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., another rookie, helped Cleveland build a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Garland had 10 points in the period while Porter had nine.
Atlanta forward John Collins returned from a 25-game suspension for violating of the NBA’s drug policy. He was in the starting lineup and scored 27 points with 10 rebounds. Kevin Huerter added 19 points.
PACERS 120, RAPTORS 115, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and host Indiana outlasted Toronto.
Holiday, who started at point guard for the injured Malcolm Brogdon, hit a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 116-113 lead with 2:05 remaining in overtime. Then he drained another for a 119-115 advantage with 54 seconds remaining.
Holiday finished with 19 points, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. The Pacers (21-10) hit 18 of 42 from beyond the arc. The Raptors (21-9), who had a five-game win streak snapped, were just 11 of 40 on 3-pointers.
Raptors guard Kyle Lowry led all scorers with 30 points. Serge Ibaka added 23 and Fred VanVleet 21 for the defending NBA champions.
Both teams missed potential game-winning shots in the final minute of regulation as Holiday’s layup was too long off the glass before Lowry’s last-second 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim.
76ERS 125, PISTONS 109
DETROIT — Tobias Harris scored 35 points against his former team and Ben Simmons added a triple-double as Philadelphia beat Detroit.
Joel Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who improved to 11-4 in their last 15 games. Simmons finished with 16 points, a career-high 17 assists and 13 rebounds, while reserve Furkan Korkmaz added a career-high 21.
Andre Drummond had 27 for the Pistons, who have lost five in a row. Blake Griffin, who had missed the previous two games with knee soreness, scored eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.
Korkmaz had 10 points in the third period to help the Sixers build a 10-point lead, but Derrick Rose’s layup made it 94-86 going into the fourth.
MAGIC 103, BULLS 95
ORLANDO, Fla. — Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points to help Orlando break a three-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting, but the Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tomas Satoransky added 20 points and was 4 of 5 on 3-point shots.
Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which blocked 13 shots and held the Bulls to 31 percent shooting in the second half. Jonathan Isaac finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.
Ross, who made six 3-pointers, hit a short jumper and a 3-pointer on a 7-0 Magic run early in the fourth quarter to put Orlando ahead to stay.