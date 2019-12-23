Short-handed Wizards down Knicks

NEW YORK — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench, and the short-handed Washington Wizards outlasted the New York Knicks 121-115 on Monday night.

Ish Smith added 17 and Anzej Pasecniks chipped in 14 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York, which lost its third straight game.

The Wizards only dressed nine players for the game and were playing without Isaiah Thomas, who served the first of a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront a fan during Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia.

Washington, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, seemed as if it was about to coast to an easy win as it increased its lead to 116-99 with 4:40 remaining before New York stormed back.

New York then went on a 16-2 run, highlighted by Mitchell Robinson’s hustle in the paint for a dunk that cut the lead to 118-113 with 1:20 left. On the next possession, Robinson swatted Beal’s layup, leading to Randle’s layup on the other end that made it 118-115 with 48 seconds to play.

Brown then missed a 3-pointer, but Elfrid Payton missed a potential tying 3 from the top of the arc.