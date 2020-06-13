She's a Julie captures Grade I Ogden Phipps

ELMONT — She's a Julie earned her second Grade I victory on Saturday by winning the $300,000 Ogden Phipps at Belmont Park.
The 5-year-old mare earned a "Win and You're In" berth into the Breeders' Cup Distaff on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.
With Ricardo Santana aboard, She's a Julie ran down Ollie's Candy to the inside of Point of Honor before taking the race by a nose. She covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:40.27.
She's a Julie now has seven wins in 19 starts and career earnings of $1,187,880.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!