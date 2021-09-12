Sheriff stirs opposition to legalized marijuana

In his letter, DuMond cited a 2020 study from the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs that found that California’s 2016 legalization of recreational marijuana was associated with an increase in adolescent marijuana use in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.

Middletown Town Council Member Julia Reischel, who also serves as director of Margaretville Hospital’s Opioid Outreach Program, said DuMond’s presented data was “not a major cause for concern.”

“Yes, more people are using marijuana since it has been legalized in California, and yes, more children are eating marijuana candy and gummies as they become more prevalent,” Reischel said. “But overdosing on marijuana is rare, and fatally overdosing almost never happens.”

Reischel pointed out that DuMond also cited data from a 2012 study on inebriation and traffic stops, which was written before most of the recent wave of states legalizing cannabis “and therefore really isn’t relevant to our situation in New York now.”

Citing the lack of a national standard for THC inebriation — the cannabis equivalent of the 0.08% blood-alcohol content threshold for drunken driving — DuMond said he hopes most municipalities will wait until more guidance is available from the state.