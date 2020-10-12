Sex offender sentenced to 90 days in jail for failure to inform authorities of address change

HAMPTON — A registered sex offender from Hampton has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for failing to inform authorities of his change of address.

Gordon L. Petty, 28, of Hills Pond Road, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Petty did not let law enforcement know that he had moved from his previous residence in Hampton in April.

Petty is not listed in the sex offender registry because he is a Level 1 offender, which is considered to be the lowest risk of re-offending.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0