Sex offender sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall sex offender has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to notify authorities of his address.

John R. Jamison, 74, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court last week to felony failure to register.

Jamison was arrested in June following a joint investigation by state police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced in Washington County Court in October 1999 to 7 years in state prison after being convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in a case involving a 7-year-old girl.

Jamison was released in 2005. He is classified as a Level 2 offender, which designates a medium-risk to reoffend.

